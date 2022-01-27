Suspect in custody after reported freeway shooting on the Lodge, police say

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a suspect is in custody after a reported shooting on the Lodge freeway Thursday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m. on North Lodge freeway near Warren, Detroit police received a call from a woman who stated that someone was firing shots at her vehicle. She reportedly then went into one of the casinos to try and file a report about the incident.

MSP said on Twitter that this is not a random incident and called it an act of domestic violence.

During the day, the freeway was shut down in various areas related to the investigation, including SB M-10 at 8/Davison, east and westbound Davison ramps to M-10 South, SB M-10 at 94, and WB/EB I-94 ramp to M-10 South.

UPDATE: A suspect has been taken into custody in this incident. The investigation is continuing. pic.twitter.com/5loljfm5SZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 27, 2022

Michigan State Police have slowly opened up freeway lanes as a suspect is now in custody. MSP has tweeted that there's still an investigation ongoing.