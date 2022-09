HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Harper Woods police were dispatched to a home on Woodside Street in the area of Moross and Beaconsfield Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired.

Police say two people were shot. Their conditions are currently unknown.

After a standoff with police, a 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not provided any additional details.

7 Action News is working to obtain additional information about this incident.