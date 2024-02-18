Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect in custody following armed robbery at Grosse Pointe grocery store

Poster image - 2024-02-18T122642.361.jpg
WXYZ
Poster image - 2024-02-18T122642.361.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 12:29:59-05

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms Department Public Safety confirms a person is now in custody following a Thursday morning armed robbery incident at a grocery store near Mack and McKinley.

“Detectives from the Grosse Pointe Farms Department Public Safety & Eastern Wayne County Special Response Team located this individual at a vacant home in Detroit earlier this morning,” Grosse Pointe Farms said.

Related: Grosse Pointe middle school forced to lockdown following armed robbery in area

The incident took place around 7:40 a.m. February 15 at Village Food Market located at 18330 Mack in Grosse Pointe Farms.

“The subject committed a retail fraud and when confronted by a store employee, displayed what appeared to be a handgun. The subject left the store on foot,” police said.

During the search for the suspect Thursday, Brownell Middle School in Grosse Pointe Farms was placed on lockdown.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long