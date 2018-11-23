Suspect in custody following shooting at apartment complex in New Baltimore

6:27 PM, Nov 22, 2018
A man has been taken into police custody following a shooting at an apartment complex in New Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man has been taken into police custody following a shooting at an apartment complex in New Baltimore Thursday afternoon. 

Police say detectives were called to the Margo Manor Apartment complex on 23 Mile Road shortly before 1 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, police say. 

Authorities say a male suspect was taken into custody to be interviewed.

Multiple shell casings were found on the ground, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

