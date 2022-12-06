Suspect in custody in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting in Greektown after an alleged elevator confrontation has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown.

Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation regarding an elevator door.

🚨ARREST MADE

The suspect in a deadly elevator shooting in the Greektown area on Nov. 27 has been taken into custody in Ohio. Thank you to the community for submitting multiple tips. The suspect will next be extradited to Michigan for formal charges. pic.twitter.com/dpjkGpfm4H — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) December 6, 2022

If you have any information, call Detroit police at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

