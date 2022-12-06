Watch Now
Suspect in custody in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation

Posted at 12:46 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 13:17:15-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting in Greektown after an alleged elevator confrontation has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown.

Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation regarding an elevator door.

If you have any information, call Detroit police at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

