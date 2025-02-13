Suspect in custody, officer injured after police chase & crash in Warren

A suspect has been arrested and an officer was injured after a police chase and crash in Warren on Thursday afternoon.

See chopper video from the aftermath of the crash below

Chopper 7 video over the end of a reported police chase in Warren

According to police, an officer tried to pull over a Cadillac sedan near I-696 and Dequindre around 11:52 a.m. for a license plate violation. That driver fled the scene and a chase began.

Police say it continued down Mound Rd. approaching 8 Mile when the suspect collided with two vehicles.

Hear from a person who lives near the scene in the video below

Witness describes seeing police chase end in Warren

Police say an officer who was responding to the scene was involved in a separate, unrelated crash on Mound, just north of 8 Mile. That officer was transported to the hospital and he's in serious yet stable condition. That officer had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken into custody at the scene. The suspect's 12-year-old daughter was in the vehicle when he fled. She was taken to the hospital with minor vehicles.