Suspect in Dairy Queen armed robbery being sought by Hamburg Township police

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a suspect after a violent armed robbery at a Dairy Queen in Hamburg Township Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on M-36 near Merrill Road.

Hamburg Township Public Safety Department

According to police, the suspect entered the building wearing a mask and gloves and pulled out a gun. The suspect held three employees at gunpoint while taking money and personal items from the employees.

Police said the suspect punched two of the employees.

He then took off on foot westbound through the parking lot.

Hamburg Township Public Safety Department

Police searched the area using a K-9 team and drones. The suspect hasn’t been found, but police found evidence connected to the crime.

The employees who were physically assaulted were taken to the hospital.

Police released imaged of the suspect. He’s described as a Black male who is about 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a red zipper down the middle.

Hamburg Township Public Safety Department

Michigan State Police, Green Oak Township police and Pinckney police assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kim Leeds at 810-231-9391, ext. 462 or email kleeds@hamburg.mi.us.