Ex-husband, another man charged in deadly shooting at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital last week and another man, who officials say was an accomplice, were formally charged in court Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said no charges were expected Monday in the case and that they were reviewing a warrant request. On Monday evening, the suspected shooter and another man were arraigned in the case.

Mario Dewayne Green, 53, has been charged with first-degree premediated murder, discharge of a firearm in a building causing death, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and four counts of felony firearm.

Watch our video report below:

Ex-husband, another man charged in deadly shooting at Henry Ford Hospital

Prosecutors say Green was banned from the hospital because of previous stalking and harassment incidents of the victim, his ex-wife, at her job.

Green was taken back to jail after the arraignment.

A second man, Anthony Lee-Lamont Barnett, has been charged in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors say Barnett, 54, of Detroit helped Green flee the scene after the shooting.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer. A judge issued a $100,000 cash bond with a GPS tether and a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Green and Barnett were both arrested on Saturday. They have probable cause conferences set for Sept. 4 and a preliminary examinations scheduled for Sept. 11.

“Most people have had failed relationships of one kind or another. The result has never been violence, but unfortunately deadly violence is the remedy for some individuals. We stand with the family, friends, and coworkers of Ms. Green and will work hard to make sure justice is done,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Additional details in the case are expected to be presented later in court.

According to police, Green was taken into custody before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Lemay Street.

Watch our coverage after Mario Green's arrest in the video players below:

Shooting suspect set to be arraigned after allegedly killing ex-wife inside Henry Ford Hospital

Suspect in deadly Henry Ford Hospital shooting arrested

"Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison in a statement. "We have the best police department across the country and I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community who gave us numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green and my heart and prayers go out to her family."

Police say Green walked into the Detroit hospital on Friday morning and shot and killed his ex-wife, Latricia Green (Brown), 40, in the basement of the facility. Police sources tell 7 News Detroit that witnesses said Mario Green showed up at his ex-wife's work, claiming he was dropping off some of her belongings. She reportedly told him to leave, and that's when they began to argue before he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Officer determined Latricia Green's cause of death was a close-range gunshot wound.

"More complete facts will be placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination," the prosecutor said.

Provided photos Shooting at Henry Ford Hospital

Watch our coverage during the manhunt of Mario Green below:

Urgent manhunt on for man accused of shooting ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

The hospital was placed on lockdown for a short time on Friday.

Police searched all day Friday for Mario Green, who they say had left the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger with license plate DXC7067 after shooting the victim. The vehicle was located at Trojan and Lahser in Detroit on Friday afternoon.

VIDEO: Hospital shooting suspect's vehicle found abandoned in northwest Detroit

Hospital shooting suspect's vehicle found abandoned in northwest Detroit

David Kinslow, a neighbor who lives nearby where the car was found, said he works overnight and woke up to a lot of commotion.

"Complete mayhem and chaos out here," Kinslow said, describing the scene.

WXYZ Suspect vehicle located

Kinslow said officials took footage from his security cameras to figure out which way the suspect went.

"They're tracking him," Kinslow had told us.

Police say the victim was an employee at the hospital. Family of Latricia Green shared this photo of her with 7 News Detroit:

Family photo Latricia Green

Deantjuan Jones is Latricia Green's cousin. He and other family members are numb, still grappling with the fact that she was shot and killed.

VIDEO: Family, friends and coworkers of Latricia Green talk about her murder

Family, friends and coworkers of Latricia Green talk about her murder

"When you see his picture, it's like, 'I know him.' And to think that it happened at the place where she worked. When you say ex-wife, it just kind of clicked a little bit, like you didn't have to say who it was," Jones said. “She was such a sweet person; she didn't deserve what happened to her at all.”

WXYZ-TV Deantjuan Jones

Another cousin, Rodney Hickman, had a message for the suspect: "We're just hoping you do the right thing, man… turn yourself in."

Devin Wilford and others who worked with Latricia are also devastated by what unfolded.

“She was magnificent, she was more than a friend, she was a mother, she was a wife, she did her job," Wilford said.

WXYZ-TV Devin Wilford

Court records show the two divorced in 2018.

According to police, the victim had filed for a personal protection order against the suspect on June 13, which was denied.

In her application, she said Mario Green was stalking her and that he “continued to call my job and threaten to meet employees outside” and “showed up to my job and tried to enter my office without my approval to get to me.”

"When they posted the picture of him on Facebook, we were all saying we've seen him before,” Valencia Herron, who works at the hospital, said.

Latricia Green filed for another PPO on July 20 after she reported that her ex-husband's behavior had escalated.

VIDEO: Last month, hospital shooting victim sought protection from ex 'before this goes too far'

Last month, hospital victim sought protection from ex 'before this goes too far'

In that request, Latricia Green wrote “I have tried being cordial because I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man. My father was murdered and now with this situation, I am now in mental distress and scared not knowing what to do…”

“I have to constantly look over my shoulder to make sure this man is not following me to hurt me like he has done in the past with physical abuse. I am asking for help before this goes too far, and things are too late.”

That time, the PPO was granted, however, it was never served to Mario Green.

“As early as last week, a friend told me he followed her home from work and ran her off the road, so she made another police report,” Hickman said. "We're not sitting here gonna point the finger but at the same time, she was a woman crying out for help.”

Officials say there were no other shooting victims in Friday's incident.

Related Video: Shooting reported at Henry Ford Hospital, suspect on loose

Shooting reported at Henry Ford Hospital, suspect on the loose

We spoke with one woman who was inside the hospital during the lockdown; she described the situation as "horrible."

'It was horrible.' Woman describes experience inside Henry Ford Hospital during lockdown

"When you're in a room and... they tell you can't leave and if somebody's shooting, you just, you just don't know, and your life just start flashing, you know, in front of your eyes, so it's like 'my children, my family, oh God, I need to make it home.' I'm just glad to be out of there and prayers, prayers to her family. That's horrible. That's a horrible thing," Tasheena Stephans said.

VIDEO: Hospital workers caught in the shooting chaos

Hospital workers caught in the shooting chaos

Henry Ford Health has released the following statement regarding the shooting: