Suspect in fatal Normandie Hotel shooting located, police say

Detroit police say they are investigating after an employee at the Normandie Hotel was shot and killed Monday morning.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 15, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say the suspect in the fatal Normandie Hotel shooting has been located.

We're told he is no longer considered a threat to the community and more details will be released today.

On Monday morning, an employee at the Normandie Hotel apartment building was shot and killed.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. as the victim was trying to collect rent from a tenant who was staying in a unit on the second floor.

The Normandie, which is located on the 11600 block of Woodward, has long-term residents and short-term guests.

Gary Lee has lived at the Normandie for over 20 years and he said he's known the victim for all of those years. Lee describes him as the "nicest guy."

