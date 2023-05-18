Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty

Watch Now
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:01:37-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Tech consultant Nima Momeni appeared in court Thursday and his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors say Momeni stabbed Lee three times on April 4 following an apparent dispute over Momeni's sister.

Defense attorney Paula Canny told reporters the two had an argument but that Momeni's actions were both a measure of self-defense and an accident.

She says Momeni didn't know that Lee had been mortally wounded.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

