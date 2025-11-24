Suspect in Shelby Township double homicide over $3,000 car dispute referred for mental health evaluation

MT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Texas man charged after allegedly killing two men at Star Auto Sales in Shelby Township earlier this month will receive a mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office tells us.



Watch our previous coverage

Suspect in Shelby Township double homicide faces 13 felony charges over $3,000 car dispute

Jermaine Sandles appeared in court virtually on Monday morning. Police say Sandles shot and killed the shop's owner, 40-year-old Marvan Batoo, and a customer, 48-year-old Ghaith Baban.

The victim's families told 7 News Detroit previously that the suspect was upset over rust he found on a Hummer he purchased two months ago.

Sandles is facing the following charges:



Two Counts: Homicide – Murder First Degree – Premeditated, a life without parole felony

Two Counts: Armed Robbery, a life or any term of years felony

One Count: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by a Prohibited Person, a 5-year felony

One Count: Weapons – Ammunition – Possession by a Prohibited Person, a 5-year felony

One Count: Weapons – Carrying Concealed, a 5-year felony

Six Counts: Weapons - Felony Firearm, each a 2-year felony, consecutive to main charges

Sandles also has a Habitual Offender - Fourth Offense Notice, an aggravating sentencing factor.

Sandles is being held without bond and is in custody at the Macomb County Jail. A probable cause hearing date will be set to review the evaluation results and status of the case.

"Mental health evaluations are a necessary step in the criminal justice process. They allow us to determine whether a defendant is competent to stand trial and ensure that any prosecution proceeds in a manner that is legally sound," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido via press release.

