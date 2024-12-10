Suspect in Target robbery in custody after serious crash in Taylor

(WXYZ) — Taylor police say a suspect in a robbery at a Target this morning is in custody after fleeing the scene and crashing.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in the area of Goddard and Pardee just after 7 a.m. which showed the crash.

Police say the suspect posed as an employee and stole multiple items. They aren't sure if he broke in or walked in.

The suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police said they were not chasing him at the time of the crash, however, they didn't say whether or not they were chasing him before the crash.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. It's not clear if there were other injuries.

The intersection is back open to traffic.