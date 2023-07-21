Suspect in Wynter Cole-Smith's murder faces 20 charges filed by AG's office

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — New charges have been issued against the Lansing man suspected of kidnapping and murdering 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced the charges against 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice on Friday. She explained that previous charges he faced in multiple counties have been consolidated after the attorney general’s office announced it would taking over Trice’s state prosecution.

The consolidating of prosecution helps minimize trauma from multiple trials for surviving victims, witnesses and loved ones.

The new charges will not affect the federal prosecution of Trice, where he is charged with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death in the Western District of Michigan and faces a possible death penalty if convicted on those charges.

The AG’s office said the charges also include the violent assault of Wynter’s mother and the police pursuit that started in Lansing on July 2 and ended in St. Clair Shores on July 3.

The state has charged Trice with:



One count of first-degree premeditated murder; a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole

One count of felony murder; a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole

One count of assault with intent to murder; a life-sentence felony

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct; a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring

Two counts of kidnapping, a life-sentence felony

One count of first-degree home invasion; a 20-year felony

One count of disarming a peace officer; a 10-year felony

One count of second-degree fleeing and eluding; a 10-year felony

One count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $2,000; a five-year felony

One count of receiving and concealing stolen property of a motor vehicle; a five-year felony

One count of unlawfully driving away an automobile; a five-year felony

One count of assault with a dangerous weapon; a four-year felony

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three counts of resisting and obstructing; a two-year felony

One count of second-degree domestic violence in the second offense; a one-year misdemeanor

One count of stalking; a one-year misdemeanor

The state said it’s charging the suspect as a fourth offense habitual offender.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Nessel said in a statement. “I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Wynter’s mother, kidnapping the 2-year-old and stealing the mother’s car. Investigators believe Trice murdered Wynter and resisted arrest before being taken into custody in St. Clair Shores.

Wynter’s body was found on July 5 in an alley in Detroit after a three-day search involving several law enforcement agencies stateside including the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police and the FBI.

“I am also grateful for the hard work and around-the-clock efforts of all law enforcement involved in the initial response, the pursuit of the defendant, and the search for Wynter,” Nessel said in the statement.

The Attorney General Cold Case Sexual Assault Project is prosecuting the case.