(WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm that there has been an officer-involved shooting in the city on Monday.

Police say a man has been shot and is headed to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

This situation all unfolded near Chatfield Street and N. Green Street.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

