Suspect killed, 2 cops shot in Burton outside Flint

Posted at 9:07 PM, Dec 21, 2021
BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Two police officers have been shot in Genesee County during a “violent confrontation” with a gunman who was killed after a chase on foot.

A sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition while a Burton officer was in fair condition.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in Burton, a few miles east of Flint. Sheriff Chris Swanson says it began when police responded to a call about a man with a gun.

The officers were shot after the suspect struggled while trying to climb a fence. The officers returned gunfire, killing the man.

