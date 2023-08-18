Suspect killed, deputy injured in morning incident in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was injured and a man was killed during an early morning incident in Pontiac.

The incident began shortly after 5:45 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to N. Roselawn and Maines on a call to investigate an unknown vehicle in a road that was blocking a driveway. About 10 minutes later they arrived on the scene to find the vehicle was running.

The deputies approached from either side of the car, finding it in park, with the driver sleeping and the door unlocked. The deputy on the driver's side opened the door to wake up the driver and saw a gun next to him. The deputy removed the gun and placed it on the roof of the car, telling the driver to play his hands behind his back.

That's when the deputy on the passenger side opened the door to help and watch the driver. Officials say the deputy partially entered the car to assist as the suspect was resisting and not following directions. The driver then put the car into gear as the deputy was partially hanging out of the car, trying to stop the driver.

Deputies say the driver then accelerated, crashing into the patrol car, a curb, and then a street sign, which is when the passenger side deputy fired a shot.

EMS was called to take the driver to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deputy was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect was paroled on June 21, 2023, with his parole running until September 2024. Under the conditions of his parole, the suspect was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.