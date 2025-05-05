Suspect killed, MSP trooper shot in shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Michigan State Police trooper was shot on Detroit's west side in a shooting that killed a suspect, officials confirmed early Monday morning.

It happened on the city's west side just before 5 a.m., in the 20200 block of Murray Hill near 8 Mile.

MSP said on X that troopers from the Auto Theft engaged in gun fire with a suspect.

The suspect was killed at the scene, while one trooper was hit and transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We have crews at the scene of the crime and at the hospital; Stay with 7 News Detroit for more information.