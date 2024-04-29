Suspect points gun at officers, shot during arrest attempt on Belle Isle, sheriff's office says

BELLE ISLE (WXYZ) — A suspect was shot by officers on Monday after reportedly pointing a gun at law enforcement during an arrest attempt on Belle Isle.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect failed to appear in court on a criminal sexual conduct charge. Since the suspect was on a tether, the sheriff's office tether unit tracked him to a wooded swampy area behind the golf course along the canal, officials say.

VIDEO: Wayne County Sheriff's spokesperson provides an update following the shooting:

Scott Gatti, Chief of Operations with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, said officers called his name and he turned with what appeared to be a 9mm long gun pointed at them. Gatti said they fired in self defense.

The suspect was pulled from the water and officers rendered aid, according to the sheriff’s office.

VIDEO: Here's what we know after a man was shot by law enforcement on Belle Isle:

The investigation has been turned over to Michigan State Police.

MSP said the suspect is in serious condition and that there were no injuries to the public or police.