Suspect & officer injured after officer-involved shooting at Roseville police headquarters

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect and a police officer were hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting that happened in Roseville on Monday morning, police tell us.

Watch footage from the scene after the shooting

Police investigate after officer-involved shooting in Roseville

The shooting happened at police headquarters, located at 29753 Gratiot Avenue.

Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin says that the suspect who was shot by police is still in the hospital, while the officer who was involved has since been released.

See video from Chopper 7 over the scene in the video below

Chopper 7 video over the scene of officer-involved shooting in Roseville

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting, what time it happened, or whether both the suspect and the police officer were shot. Our crew at the scene saw a knife and shell casings on the ground at the headquarters.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as we learn more.