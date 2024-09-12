Suspect remanded to jail after 2 women doused with gasoline, lit on fire in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The suspect charged with setting two women on fire in Detroit was arraigned on Wednesday. Roberto Romero, 57, refused to talk at his arraignment.

Earlier this week, prosecutors allege Romero doused the two women with gasoline and set them on fire after they arrived for work.

Watch more from his arraignment below

Man charged with setting women on fire is arraigned

Romero has a long criminal history and was on probation. The judge locked him up without bond on the new charges, including assault with intent to murder.

Chief of the Detroit Fire Department Fire Investigation Division, Dennis Richardson, said both of the women were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital and they are currently listed in temporary serious condition with burns to their upper torso, face, neck and shoulder areas.

VIDEO: Detroit Fire Department official describes the arson incident

Detroit Fire Department official talks about gasoline attack

The women reportedly arrived to work at 1040 West Grand Boulevard just after 6 a.m. when the attack happened.

“It was unnecessarily violent and vicious. I think the citizens of this city are tired of this type of action. I know I am,” said Richardson.

Richardson said the suspect poured the gasoline from outside of the vehicle before setting it on fire.

"I heard some ladies screaming ... I seen the inside of her car was engulfed in flames," said Thomas Saldana, a witness. "Just walked up to it and lit them on fire, I heard nothing but screaming."

Saldana said he recognized the suspect, calling him a former coworker. He said he helped knock the suspect off his bike and two other people reportedly held him until police arrived.

VIDEO: Extended interview: Listen to Saldana talk about what he witnessed on Monday morning

'I heard nothing but screaming.' Witness describes moment suspect lit 2 women on fire

Fire officials say police are now investigating.

We’re told the suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

