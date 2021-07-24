Watch
Suspect shot by police after nearly crashing into undercover DPD drag racing patrol, opening fire

Posted at 5:34 PM, Jul 24, 2021
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, an undercover officer was involved in a shooting on Rowe Street in Detroit Friday, July 23, at approximately 11:45 p.m..

Police say the officer was investigating a Drag Racing Detail in the area of E. 7 Mile near Gruebne when another vehicle nearly struck their unmarked car.

The undercover officers followed the vehicle and simultaneously requested that dispatch deploy uniformed officers.

Before help could arrive, the suspect’s vehicle stopped near a residence on Rowe Street. Police say he exited his vehicle with a gun.

The undercover officers identified themselves and ordered the suspect to put the gun down when the suspect fired a shot. The officers then returned fire hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital by medics and was listed in temporary serious condition. He was later discharged and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. No officers were injured.

Per the protocol for all Detroit officer-involved shootings, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Michigan State Police will lead in this investigation along with Homicide and the Professional Standards Bureau.

