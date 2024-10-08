Suspect shot with crossbow during home invasion in Monroe County

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was shot with a crossbow during a home invasion in Frenchtown Township early Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, they were called to a home in the area of the 4500 block of Huron St. around 12:30 a.m. for a reported home invasion.

They say two suspects broke into the home that had two residents inside.

Deputies say that one of the suspects had been shot with a crossbow by a resident of the home.

One suspect, a 32-year-old from Newport, was found nearby with a crossbow wound. That suspect was taken into custody and then to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The second suspect, a 41-year-old man from Newport, was also taken into custody.

Police do say that they do not believe this was random, and the incident appears to stem from a prior altercation as the suspects and victims are known to each other.