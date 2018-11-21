Suspect sought in two home invasions near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are looking for a suspect in two home invasions that occurred near the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus.

The incidents happened on Nov. 19 between 12:50 p.m. and 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Ann Street and the 900 block of E. Huron Street.

According to Ann Arbor Police, a suspect entered the front door of a residence on Ann Street and, when confronted, asked the resident if he had any spare cans. The resident said no, and the suspect left.

The same suspect entered a residence on E. Huron Street and went into one of the bedrooms on the third floor where a resident was asleep. The suspect ran away when the resident woke up.

Police describe the suspect as a man approximately 40-50 years of age with a gray beard who was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, dark hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UM Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.