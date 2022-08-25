Suspect walks into Madison Heights Fire Department, steals utility truck

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in Madison Heights are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing utility truck that belongs to the fire department.

Police say the truck was stolen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. from the fire department headquarters on Brush Street near John R Road.

The truck, a 2021 Chevrolet extended cab Silverado, was fully marked as a Madison Heights Fire Department vehicle, authorities say.

They say a suspect entered the fire department through an unlocked door and drove the truck out of the building.

The upper half of the trunk is black and the lower half is red with a black stripe outlined in gold along the sides. The Madison Heights Fire Department logo is on the door along with a light bar.

If you have seen the utility truck, contact your local police department or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.