Suspect wanted after escaping police custody in Eastpointe on Monday night

Eastpointe police are searching for a suspect they said escaped custody on Friday night.

According to police, Devonta Deshawn Moore was being held without bond on charges of domestic violence and fleeing/eluding.

Police say he was in the process of being loaded into a prisoner transport van when he fled on foot.

He was last seen in the area of 9 Mile and Gratiot in Eastpointe.

Police say he has a history of assaultive behavior and fleeing from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-445-5100