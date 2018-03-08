Suspect wanted for assaulting 5-year-old girl during home invasion in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl during a home invasion in Midtown overnight.

According to police, someone broke into the apartment around 4 a.m. on Brainard St. between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

We're told the suspect had a knife and inappropriately touched the 5-year-old girl. We're told she is going to be OK but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Evidence technicians are on the scene and officers are talking with the girl.

Right now, the only suspect description is that he is a white male about 6-feet tall.