Suspect wanted in July 2022 homicide at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man they say shot and killed another man at a gas station in July 2022.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. on July 24, 2022, on W. 7 Mile Road near Patton Street, west of Evergreen Road.

Detroit Police Department A suspect wanted in a July 24, 2022, homicide at a Detroit gas station.

Police say the suspect approached a 24-year-old man near gas pumps, fired shots and killed the victim.

The suspect took off in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, investigators said. He was last seen wearing an orange baseball cap, black ski mask, neon green T-shirt, construction vest and black pants.

Detroit Police Department A vehicle connected to a July 24, 2022 homicide at a Detroit gas station.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle or has information about the shooting is asked to call DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be submitted on Detroit Rewards TV.

