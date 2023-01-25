Suspect who allegedly fired at police helicopter killed

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a lasater and shooting at an MSP helicopter.

It happned on Terry St. near Glendale on Detroit's West Side.

Investigators say the man was holed up inside the second floor of a home where the shots were fired.

According to MSP, the suspect was shining a laser in the cockpit of Trooper 2, a State Police helicopter. That armed suspect also allegedly fired shots at the helicopter, but it's unclear why.

Investigators say when MSP realized where the laser was coming from, troopers on the ground responded to the home. Troopers inside the helicopter reported being shot at.

"ES team cleared the house for safety purposes before and found multiple weapons and ammunition stashes in the home as if it was set up for some sort of ambush or security purposes or whatever," MSP Lt. Michael Shaw said.

Police say the suspect also fired at them on the ground, and they returned fire, killing the man. Detroit police will be investigating.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but the police helicopter had to land at Willow Run Airport to be looked at, but it's unclear if it was hit or not.

Unfortunately, troopers say shining lasers at pilots in the sky is not uncommon, despite being very dangerous.



"Our helicopter, a couple of times a month, we went through a period of time where people were shining lights at aircraft landing at Metro Airport, so anyone who thinks that's a joke or what would happen they're potentially bringing that aircraft down​," Shaw said.