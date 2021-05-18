Suspect zip-ties Dollar Store employees, steals cash and surveillance system in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Dollar Store and stole the DVR surveillance system.

The armed robbery happened May 16 just before 8 p.m. at a Dollar Store in the 2000 block of E. 8 Mile Road.

Police say the suspect was the last customer in the store. When he went to the counter to pay for an item, he produced a weapon and then demanded cash from the register.

The suspect then zip-tied two employees and ordered one of them to open the safe in the office.

The suspect then fled the store on foot with an unknown amount of money, and the store's surveillance system. There were no injuries.

Police are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.