Suspected drunk driver in custody following chase with 9-year-old in the car in Warren

A Detroit man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and leading Warren police on a chase, all with a 9-year-old in the car.

According to Warren police, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Van Dyke near Civic Center Blvd. Police observed a white Jeep speeding and making abrupt lane changes without signaling.

See dash-cam video of the chase and the aftermath below

Dash cam of Warren chase with boy in the car

Police tried to pull him over and that's when the driver, later identified as Otez Coil, refused to stop and took off, police said.

According to police, the pursuit reached speeds of around 80 mph and ended when Coil lost control of his Jeep while making a turn near 11 Mile and Van Dyke and crashed into a guardrail.

Police said Coil exited the car and grabbed his 9-year-old son and held onto him as officers attempted to take him into custody.

See bodycam video of the aftermath below

Bodycam shows aftermath of Warren police chase

The 9-year-old was not injured in the incident, and police were able to safely get the boy from Coil.

Coil was arrested and during the investigation, police found open alcohol containers inside the Jeep and had a strong odor of intoxicants.

He was charged with fourth-degree child abuse, second-degree fleeing & eluding, operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.