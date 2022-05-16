Suspected gunman in California church shooting identified, police say he was motivated by hate

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identity of the suspected gunman responsible for a shooting that ended with one person dead.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on investigation of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Police say Chou was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people.

The shooting killed John Cheng and injured five others at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

Police say worshippers detained the Chou on Sunday by hog-tying his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived.

Congregant Jerry Chen says he saw church members screaming, running and ducking under tables.

Those who were hurt included four Asian men between 66 and 92 years old, and an Asian woman who was 86 years old.

CNN reports the shooting happened during a lunch reception to honor a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation.

The ATF of Los Angeles says it is working to trace the firearms used in the shooting and identify the first purchaser of the guns.

