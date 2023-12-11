Suspects accused of impersonating officers, forcing way inside Ferndale home

(WXYZ) — Ferndale police say three people are in custody, accused of impersonating officers and forcing their way inside a home this past summer.

Police say the incident happened on August 4, 2023, around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Woodland Street. Four men reportedly approached a 65-year-old man as he was leaving, handcuffed him and then went inside his home.

When police responded, the suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

MEDIA RELEASE: Recent arrests from the Home Invasion/Police Impersonation that occurred on August 4th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/RvwhWThlDS — Ferndale Police Dept, MI (@FerndalePolice) December 11, 2023

Ferndale police worked with the FBI Oakland County Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force on this case. The investigation led officials to four different locations where investigators recovered evidence connected to the armed robbery. There were also 20 illegal firearms, high-capacity magazines, narcotics, and over 800 rounds of ammunition discovered, according to police.

“The defendants who impersonated law enforcement officers took advantage of the trust that exists between law enforcement and the communities they serve in Michigan,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Michigan.

All three suspects: Edward Clay, 43, of Detroit; Trevor Glenn, 37, of West Bloomfield, and Bernard Gardner, 31, of Detroit are facing armed robbery, home invasion and felony firearms charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

