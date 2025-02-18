Suspects allegedly stole $5K in product during break-in at Pingree Detroit

(WXYZ) — The founder of Pingree Detroit, a veteran- and worker-owned business in Detroit that creates handmade footwear, accessories and pet goods, is asking for help identifying people who broke in and stole thousands over the weekend.

According to Pingree Detroit Founder Jarret Schlaff, the two men broke into the Pingree Workshop around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Feb. 15.

Watch below: Past coverage of Pingree Detroit

Pingree Detroit

We're told they stole $5,000 worth of product, all of the Pingree laptops, $500 in cash and signed jerseys from the Detroit Pistons, which were given to Pingree for the Veterans on Hoops for Troops evening.

We covered Pingree in 2018 highlighting their products, which are made using upcycled auto leather.

The founder said their insurance does not cover losses because as a nonprofit business, they can only afford general liability.

You can see the surveillance video below