Suspects arrested after DEA seizes 3 kilograms of fentanyl pills in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple people have been arrested after investigators seized three kilograms of pressed fentanyl pills earlier this week, Michigan State Police announced.

MSP partnered with the Taylor Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for this seizure.

We're told that 3094.3 grams of presssed fentanyl pills, totaling 28,546 pills. Authorities believe these pills were made to look like prescription oxycodone 30 mg pills, with the intention to sell in metro Detroit.

Police say the street value of the drugs is estimated to be $200,000.

The suspects are in custody and awaiting review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.