Suspects arrested in Shelby Township Ulta theft reportedly wanted in thefts across Michigan

The Shelby Township Police Department said it has arrested suspects wanted in connection to thefts from Ulta locations across the country.

According to police, officers began investigating on Sept. 1 after responding to an Ulta Beauty for retail fraud. The suspects allegedly came into the store, grabbed items and left without paying. They were worth more than $400.

Security at Ulta told officers that the couple was allegedly responsible for several retail frauds throughout Michigan.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects and use FLOCK cameras and work with other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects — Paula Rodriguez and Richard Monlina — from Detroit.

Police say the suspects were linked to over $27,000 in stolen merchandise from across the country.

On Sept. 14, police monitored the vehicle as it traveled to another Ulta, where detectives observed the suspects concealing merchandise. They made contact and arrested both suspects.

Investigators say they recovered thousands of dollars in stolen fragrances and merchandise. Police say they are also wanted for thefts in Alabama.

“Retail fraud is not a victimless crime, and Shelby Township will simply not accept criminals coming into our community and stealing from our businesses. FLOCK has become an important investigative tool for our detectives, allowing us to identify patterns and connect suspects to crimes. This case was a great example of how hard and diligent our detectives work to solve crimes. Shelby Township will continue to use every resource available to help protect our businesses and community. Shelby Township is our top priority!” Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said in a statement.