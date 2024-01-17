Suspects caught on video smashing displays, stealing jewelry at Great Lakes Crossing

Auburn Hills police are searching for suspects who smashed jewelry displays and stole jewelry at Great Lakes Crossing last weekend.

Police were called to Great Lakes around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 to the Helzberg Diamond Outlet.

According to police, three men wearing masks used hammers to smash the jewelry display and steal the jewelry before fleeing on foot.

The suspects didn't threaten or assault any employees, police said.

According to police, there were reports of gunfire during the incident, but after reviewing surveillance and talking to witnesses, the reports were confirmed to be false, and instead, it was the noise of the hammers hitting the glass cases.

The suspects fled in a black Buick SUV, according to police.