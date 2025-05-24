Watch Now
Suspects crash head-on into undercover police car and school bus in Detroit

Suspects involved in an investigation in Detroit crashed into an undercover police car head-on before hitting a school bus, officials said. A handgun, cash and narcotics were recovered.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Suspects who were being investigated by police in Detroit hit an undercover vehicle as well as a school bus, which then hit another vehicle on Friday, officials said.

The incident started around 3:45 p.m. at a home near Mettetal Street and Fullerton Avenue.

Watch police talk about the incident during a press conference below:

Press conference: Detroit police say suspects crashed into undercover vehicle and school bus

Officers were in the area investigating when they saw people they were looking for leave a house. Police said the suspects got into a vehicle and crashed into the officers' car head-on.

The suspects continued to take off. They were then spotted by other officers in the area of Fullerton Avenue and Meyers Road, where the suspects crashed into a school bus with three teenagers inside. The school bus hit another vehicle before coming to a stop, police said.

The suspects took off again, leading to a brief foot chase before they were caught.

A handgun, large amount a cash and narcotics were recovered at the scene.

Police did not go into the specifics of the initial investigation.

"It was just a precinct investigation that the officers were on. We were just looking to get some bad people off the streets," Detroit Police Capt. Shannon Hampton told reporters at the scene.

The suspects were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

