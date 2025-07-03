Suspects in tire theft charged after chase injured 2 Southfield officers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Detroit men have been charged after allegedly stealing tires from a vehicle in Southfield and leading police on a chase that ended with two officers injured.

According to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, officers were dispatched to the Willow Pond Condo complex around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a larceny in progress. The 911 caller said two men were stealing tires from a vehicle.

Officers arrived and the suspects were driving in a Chrysler Pacifica minivan and fled the scene. Barren said many thieves use minivans to load and conceal stolen car parts.

Watch the dash cam and bodycam videos below

Web extra: Dash cam video shows chase in Southfield

The vehicle fled, eventually making it to Telegraph and 10 Mile, before turning around and heading back toward 9 Mile and Lahser were the condo complex is located.

Eventually, the driver collided head-on with a fully-marked police vehicle, which was occupied by the officers who were injured. Barren said both officers are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hear more from Barren in the press conference below

Southfield police hold press conference on Larceny from Auto investigation & chase

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Trachawn Mccaa, got out of the car and took off, eventually jumping into a pond and attempting to swim away. He was taken into custody by officers.

The second suspect, 61-year-old Prince Madison, was found in the back of the minivan.

Mccaa is charged with larceny from motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding. Madison is charged with larceny from a motor vehicle.