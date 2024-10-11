Suspects posing as workers kill man, duct-tape woman at home in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two suspects claiming to be DTE workers killed a homeowner and restrained his wife with duct tape at a home in Rochester Hills on Friday, officials say.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said this happened in the 3700 block of Newcastle Drive.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Friday afternoon

Police situation reported at Rochester Hills home

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the two men, who had a white pickup truck with a DTE placard, rolled up to the house last night and tried to get in, but were denied.

On Friday, officials say the men tried again, claiming that they were investigating a gas leak in the area.

Bouchard says the husband went to the basement with the workers, but never came up again. The wife reportedly told officials that the men came upstairs, bound her with duct tape and looked through the house for about 20 minutes before leaving the scene.

The wife is currently at the hospital recovering.

Related Video: Watch Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard provide an update on the Rochester Hills murder

Suspects seemingly posing as workers murder husband, duct-tape wife in Rochester Hills

Officials say the 72-year-old victim is a business owner in Wayne County.

“We’re going to check every direction and every potential motive,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard said they are canvassing the neighborhood to look for any surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspects or incident is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

