Suspicious, green figure caught by police at Michigan middle school

HOLLAND, Mich. — On a dull Tuesday morning not much before lunchtime,

A situation most suspicious was caught by keen eyes.

A tall and foreboding— yet all-to-familiar figure,

Was taking and grabbing— snagging things with great vigor!

All of the things teachers and school staff alike,

Had put on display to bring wonder, delight,

To students who spend winter days oh-so dreary

Growing their minds at Holland Language Academy.

Holland Public Schools

"Hold on there!" said Officers from Holland Public Safety

The figure froze for a moment, then sped off so hasty

"You'll have to make me!" The familiar figure laughed as they ran

Jumping over benches and around garbage cans.

They here and ran there— ran fro and ran to

"Put those back, put those back— We're talking to you!" Yelled the officers two

Suddenly students knew just what to do

They circled and swirled— 'round the figure they ran

'Cross the parking lot— through the playground— til they forgot their whole plan

"We said stop and give those kids back their cheer!" the officers called

And stop they finally did, though not happy at all.

With the children's help, Holland DPS quickly cuffed

That grouchy old figure and returned all the stuff

To the good little kids at Holland Language Academy

Who decided today went most satisfactorily.

Holiday cheer restored, teachers, kids, and faculty members

All returned to their work more proudly than ever

And that figure will sit— as they've sat there before

With no bits and no bobbles— 'til they can learn that, once more

The best kind of cheer comes from educators who care

About all the students who's lives that they share

Holiday cheer can't be grabbed, snagged, or took

Unless at the public safety office is where you'd like to be booked.