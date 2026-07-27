SW Detroit residents hope opening of Gordie Howe Bridge will bring relief from truck traffic & noise

(WXYZ) — Monday marked a historic day for Detroit as the Gordie Howe International Bridge officially opened to traffic, the newest connection between the U.S. and Canada.

Watch Carolyn Clifford's video report:

SW Detroit residents hope bridge opening will bring relief from truck traffic

For many in Southwest Detroit, the moment is about more than a new crossing. It's also about whether or not thousands of trucks will finally move out of their neighborhoods, bringing peace and quiet after years of construction and congestion.

Watch below: POV of crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge during opening day

POV of crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge during opening day

For years, the rumble of semi-trucks has been part of daily life in Southwest Detroit.

"When they were building the bridge, it was chaos. I mean, our side streets, they looked like a freeway already. I mean cars, trucks, buses," says Brenda Noyse.

WXYZ-TV

Families have dealt with noise, congestion, diesel exhaust, and streets packed with commercial traffic as the Gordie Howe International Bridge was built.

"Oh, this, this road is very annoying with the trucks on the street. These roads aren't built sometimes for these trucks," says Adam Kibble.

WXYZ-TV

The new bridge is expected to eventually shift a significant amount of commercial traffic away from neighborhood streets.

Watch below: Truck traffic restrictions in Southwest Detroit begin

Truck traffic restrictions in Southwest Detroit begin today

Residents say they're hoping that means quieter nights... cleaner air... and safer streets where children can once again ride their bikes and play outside.

Business owners are also watching closely. Some believe less congestion could make it easier for customers to reach their stores.

The opening also comes during a heightened period of trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, including new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump last week.

Even so, many neighbors say it isn't about politics. Instead, they say it's about whether the opening of the long-awaited bridge will deliver on the promise of giving their community some relief.

The opening also comes during a period of heightened trade tensions between the United States and Canada, including new tariffs. Even so, many neighbors say today isn't about politics.

It's about whether the opening of this long-awaited bridge finally delivers on the promise of giving their community some relief.

"Hopefully it'll work out for the best. I know the truck drivers will be happy because they're not gonna have to sit all that long wait on that bridge. They gotta be somewhere, and they're held up," says Noyse.