Swine flu found in Michigan resident after Kent County Youth Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan resident tested positive for swine flu, the state health department announced on Friday.

The Ionia County resident was a swine exhibitor at the Kent County Youth Fair that took place at the Grand Agricultural Center of West Michigan in Lowell between Aug. 3 and Aug. 8.

The positive test was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. Earlier this week, health officials issued an alert after the illness was found in pigs at the fair.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Kent County Health Department have been reaching out to swine exhibitors and families who visited the swine barns at the fair to find any additional cases from those who may have been exposed.

Healthcare providers in the area have been alerted to watch for patients showing symptoms or visited the fair.

“While the risk to the general public remains low, we want visitors who attended the Kent County Youth Fair to be alert to symptoms and take appropriate precautions,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Anyone who develops flu‑like symptoms after possible exposure should contact their health care provider and let them know about their recent contact with pigs at the fair. Individuals who are sick should stay home until they have fully recovered.”

Symptoms for the illness are similar to seasonal flu viruses and may include:



Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Health officials say the risk of humans contracting the illness is rare, however, it can become severe and even deadly. The time period from exposure to illness is commonly three days but could take up to 10 days.

MDHHS shared precautions to avoid potential exposure at farms, fairs and exhibits:



Do not eat or drink in livestock barns or show rings

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications should avoid contact with pigs and swine barns when attending a fair

Get an annual influenza vaccination

MDHHS also shared ways to prevent spread of any illness:



Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Avoid close contact with sick people. If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over

More information on the swine flu can be found on the CDC’s website.