7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Michigan Taco Fest and the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest return.

New Kids On The Block will also be performing at Little Caesars Arena.

Here's a list of seven things to do:

Friday



Michigan Taco Fest

Noon to 10 p.m. Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater Tickets: michigantacofest.com

37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

2 p.m. to dark Howell High School More information: michiganchallenge.com

Sunset at the Zoo

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Detroit Zoo Tickets: one.bidpal.net

New Kids On The Block “The MixTape Tour 2022”

8 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: 313presents.com



Saturday



37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

6 a.m. to dark Howell High School More information: michiganchallenge.com

Michigan Taco Fest

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater Tickets: michigantacofest.com



Sunday



37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Howell High School More information: michiganchallenge.com

Michigan Taco Fest

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater Tickets: michigantacofest.com

Burger Battle Detroit

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Market Tickets: theburgerbattle.com

5th Annual Cars Under the Stars Fireworks

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. M1 Concourse Tickets: m1concourse.com

Aretha’s Jazz Jam

6 p.m. Aretha's Jazz Cafe More information: musichall.org





Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.