7 things to do in the D this weekend
Courtesy of Michigan Taco Fest
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jun 22, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Michigan Taco Fest and the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest return.

New Kids On The Block will also be performing at Little Caesars Arena.

Here's a list of seven things to do:

Friday

  • Michigan Taco Fest
  • 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
  • Sunset at the Zoo
  • New Kids On The Block “The MixTape Tour 2022”

Saturday

  • 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
  • Michigan Taco Fest

Sunday

  • 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
  • Michigan Taco Fest
  • Burger Battle Detroit
  • 5th Annual Cars Under the Stars Fireworks
  • Aretha’s Jazz Jam

