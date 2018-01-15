Take a peek at the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept

(WXYZ) - Lexus has revealed its new luxury crossover concept at the 2018 North American International Auto Show at Detroit's Cobo Center.
The LF-1 Limitless concept creates a guide for the brand as it focuses on the future in the luxury crossover segment.
“There’s no doubt that luxury crossovers are an increasingly popular choice for luxury customers,” said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken in a news release. “This LF-1 Limitless concept illustrates what could happen if Lexus were to add a flagship crossover to our line-up. It’s a gorgeous execution and we’re anxious to see our customers’ and dealers’ response.”
The vehicle, according to Lexus, can be powered by fuel cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, gasoline or all electric. It gets its name from the limitless powertrain possibilities, the brand notes.
Inspired by a traditional Japanese sword, the design is meant tp emulate the forging process of molten metal.
Specifications
Length
197.4 inches
5014 mm
Width
78.2 inches
1986 mm
Height
63.2 inches
1605 mm
Wheelbase
117.1 inches
2974 mm
