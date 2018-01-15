Take a peek at the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept

10:11 AM, Jan 15, 2018
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 15: The new Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept vehicle makes its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show January 15, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,100 journalists from 61 countries attend the NAIAS each year. The show opens to the public January 20th and ends January 28th. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) - Lexus has revealed its new luxury crossover concept at the 2018 North American International Auto Show at Detroit's Cobo Center. 

The LF-1 Limitless concept creates a guide for the brand as it focuses on the future in the luxury crossover segment. 

“There’s no doubt that luxury crossovers are an increasingly popular choice for luxury customers,” said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken in a news release. “This LF-1 Limitless concept illustrates what could happen if Lexus were to add a flagship crossover to our line-up. It’s a gorgeous execution and we’re anxious to see our customers’ and dealers’ response.”  

The vehicle, according to Lexus, can be powered by fuel cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, gasoline or all electric. It gets its name from the limitless powertrain possibilities, the brand notes. 

Inspired by a traditional Japanese sword, the design is meant tp emulate the forging process of molten metal. 

 

Specifications

Length 197.4 inches 5014 mm
Width 78.2 inches 1986 mm
Height 63.2 inches 1605 mm
Wheelbase 117.1 inches 2974 mm

 

