Tanker crash closes I-94 at Mt. Elliott on Detroit's east side

Michigan State Police say both directions of I-94 is closed at Mt. Elliott due to a crash involving a tanker semi that is leaking fuel.

According to MSP, they were dispatched to the area after reports of the crash. They say the driver of the tanker semi was going east and traveling too fast when it lost control and crashed into the median wall.

Police say the crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of I-94.

The crash also punctured the fuel tank and leaked fuel onto the freeway. The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at Mt. Elliott while the westbound lanes are closed at Van Dyke.

Police say the semi tanker driver was not injured, and no hazardous materials were on board besides the diesel fuel.