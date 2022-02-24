Taqueria El Rey doing pop-ups at Batch Brewing Company in March

(WXYZ) — Southwest Detroit taco spot Taqueria El Rey will be hosting a pop-up at a brewery in Corktown starting next week.

The spot caught fire and was severely damaged in late January after a fire broke out in the neighboring building where they do grilling.

Fans of Taqueria El Rey will be able to get their tacos at Batch Brewing Company every Monday and Tuesday night through at least March. It will happen from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until supplies run out.

According to Batch Brewing Company owner Stephen Roginson, he decided to offer up his kitchen to help owners and workers at Taqueria El Rey keep an income while rebuilding.

Previously, Roginson held a benefit for Roast employees when the Downtown Detroit restaurant closed in January.

“We’re all in this together, so we need to step up for our community. Eliseo Fuentes and his family have been anchors in the Southwest community for so long, they deserve our support now," Roginson said in a statement. "At Batch Brewing Company, we’re working to be more than just a brewery. We want to be a community resource. The last two years have been incredibly hard on the restaurant industry and if we’ve learned anything, it’s to stick together.”