Taqueria El Rey opening new physical location in Southwest Detroit on Oct. 18

Nearly three years after a fire forced Southwest Detroit favorite Taqueria El Rey from their building, the restaurant announced it will open in a new physical location this week.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, their physical location will open on Friday, Oct. 18.

The location will be inside the former El Zocalo at 3400 Bagley St. in Southwest Detroit. It will also include Tres Leches N Snacks.

The grand opening celebration will take place Nov. 1.

In January 2022, their original location along Vernor Highway caught fire, and they've been doing pop-ups and a food truck ever since.