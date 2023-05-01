Watch Now
News

Actions

Target expands 'Returns with Drive Up' service to Detroit stores

Drive Up
Target
Returns with Drive Up
Drive Up
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 15:26:55-04

(WXYZ) — Target announced it has rolled out its Returns with Drive Up service to stores across Detroit, giving customers an option for faster returns.

Customers can now reportedly return new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase without even getting out of their cars.

People can now launch the Target app to start a return via Drive Up. They then let the store know when they are headed their way and when they arrive. A Target store worker will then get the return from the person’s car; once the return is complete, the customer will get a confirmation and a refund back on the original payment method.

The plan, according to Target, is to roll out Drive Up across their nearly 2,000 locations in the U.S. by June.

For more details on how the service works,click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!