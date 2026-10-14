CANTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A 56-year-old Taylor dentist is facing two felony drug charges after police say he sold methamphetamine out of a Canton Township home.

Kok-Heng Chong appeared in court this week charged with delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house on Park Creek Lane in Canton Township.

I started looking into the case after seeing Chong in court Tuesday and have since gotten new details from Michigan State Police.

WATCH: Taylor dentist faces two felony drug charges after police say he was selling meth at Canton Township home

Taylor dentist faces two felony drug charges after police say he was selling meth at Canton Township home

Lt. Ty Howard with Michigan State Police said neighbors tipped off local police.

"Mr. Chong was hosting parties at his house when he was delivering methamphetamine to the party goers," Lt. Ty Howard said.

Neighbors said they call the home the "Party House."

"It's unfortunate and shocking," a neighbor said.

A woman who lives nearby, who asked that her name and face not be used, said she is concerned.

"Yes, very much taking it in and I will say that the neighbors always watch out for each other," she said.

Evidence at the Canton Township house led investigators to Chong's workplace in Taylor, where he rents space in a larger dental office.

Howard said syringes specific to the dental industry were found with methamphetamine on them, which led to a search warrant for the dental office.

"Some of the syringes that had methamphetamine on them, those syringes are specific only to the dentist industry. You have to have proper credentials to order those syringe, so, that's what lead us to the dentist office search warrant," Howard said.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team — known as M-NET — searched the dental practice but found nothing.

"And there was no wrong-doing found at the dentist office so we can exclude suspicious activity from the dentist office," Howard said.

I reached out to the dental office to find out whether Chong will continue practicing there. A woman who answered the phone said they have no comment.

I also contacted the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA, to find out whether his dental license is under review. I am still waiting to hear back.

Chong was given a $10,000 personal bond. He is due back in court October 23.

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