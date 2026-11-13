Taylor halal restaurant targeted by anti-Muslim letter; owners respond with invitation to talk

TAYLOR, Mich. — The owners of a newly opened halal restaurant in Taylor say they were shocked and hurt after learning an anti-Muslim letter targeting their business and faith was allegedly being circulated in the community.

WATCH Megan's full report below:

Taylor halal restaurant targeted by anti-Muslim letter; owners respond with invitation to talkThe owners of a newly opened halal restaurant in Taylor say they were shocked and hurt after learning an anti-Muslim letter targeting their business and faith was allegedly being circulated in the community. WATCH Megan's full report below: Khaled Algomai, owner of Halal Bros 2 Go on Goddard Road, said the restaurant opened less than three months ago with one goal: serving the community.

Khaled Algomai, owner of Halal Bros 2 Go on Goddard Road, said the restaurant opened less than three months ago with one goal: serving the community.

“I was shocked to be honest with you,” Algomai said.

WXYZ Khaled Algomai, Owner of Halal Bros 2 Go

The letter, which was allegedly passed out at Southland Center, connects the halal restaurant with Sharia law and makes claims about eating halal food and religion.

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“We were hurt. We’re just here to serve the community,” Algomai said. “You don’t see nothing about preaching religion. Nothing.”

Despite the message, Algomai said the restaurant will not be deterred.

“We’re not going to let an individual stop us from serving the community,” he said.

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Dawud Walid, executive director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-MI, pushed back against the claims in the letter.

“Eating a shawarma sandwich doesn’t make one magically become Muslim,” Walid said.

WXYZ Dawud Walid, CAIR-MI Executive Director

Walid said his organization has seen an increase in similar rhetoric and believes misconceptions surrounding Islam and Sharia law are contributing to the problem.

“There needs to be more education on what Sharia actually means,” Walid said. “It’s no different than Jewish sacred law and Catholic canon law.”

Algomai said he wants to have a conversation with the person responsible.

“I wanna send a message to that person: just come and let’s have a conversation. Food on the house,” Algomai said. “Let’s talk about our differences. Any questions about our food, our religion, anything, we’re open to discussion.”

The restaurant says it has also received an outpouring of support from customers since word of the letter spread.

Customer Terri Donnan said she decided to visit the restaurant specifically to show her support.

“We found it appalling,” Donnan said. “And we said we wanted to come and support them, let them know that not everybody is like that.”

WXYZ Terri Donnan, Customer

Taylor police told 7 News Detroit they are aware of the situation but are not investigating because no police report has been filed.

Southland Center provided the following statement:

"We are aware of reports that letters containing hateful and discriminatory language targeting Halal Bros Restaurant may have been distributed at Southland Center.

Southland Center is meant to be a welcoming environment for all of our tenants and visitors, and we are committed to ensuring it remains that way. We are taking this matter seriously and are coordinating with our security team to investigate.

We will continue to take appropriate steps to maintain a safe, respectful environment at the property."